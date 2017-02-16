Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed by collision

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216190 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 16, 2017
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in Hastings.

Police say the accident occurred a little after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday when the car, pulling out of a parking lot into traffic, was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Police identified him as 23-year-old Josiah Nelson. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The car driver was treated for minor injuries. She’s been identified as 62-year-old Lynette Steiner, of Holstein. The collision is being investigated.

