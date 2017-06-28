Authorities release name of Schuyler slaying victim

SCHUYLER, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old man who was fatally shot at a motel in eastern Nebraska.

Officers sent to the Schuyler Inn in Schuyler early Tuesday morning found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The Colfax County attorney’s office identified him as Janner Ramon Torres Diaz. Officials say the man had worked at the local Cargill plant and had lived at the motel for a few months.

No arrests have been reported in the homicide investigation.