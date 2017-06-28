class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244833 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities release name of Schuyler slaying victim | KRVN Radio

Authorities release name of Schuyler slaying victim

BY Associated Press | June 28, 2017
Home News Regional News
Authorities release name of Schuyler slaying victim

SCHUYLER, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old man who was fatally shot at a motel in eastern Nebraska.

Officers sent to the Schuyler Inn in Schuyler early Tuesday morning found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The Colfax County attorney’s office identified him as Janner Ramon Torres Diaz. Officials say the man had worked at the local Cargill plant and had lived at the motel for a few months.

No arrests have been reported in the homicide investigation.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments