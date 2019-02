Vesta, Neb. — Authorities say one person has been killed in a southeast Nebraska house fire.

The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in Vesta, which sits about 7 miles (12 kilometers) west of Tecumseh in Johnson County.

Fire officials think the person who died in the fire lived in the home. The person’s name hasn’t been released. An autopsy was ordered.

The fire cause is being investigated.