Authorities say 1 teen killed, 1 hurt in Howard County crash

St. Paul, Neb. — Authorities say a 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old hurt when the vehicle they were in rolled over on a gravel road in central Nebraska’s Howard County.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control of the vehicle and the two teens were ejected as it rolled.

Both were taken to Howard County Community Hospital in St. Paul, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old later was flown to a Kearney hospital. Their names haven’t been released. The Nebraska State Patrol has joined the accident investigation.