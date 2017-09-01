class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257243 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities say 18-year-old died in Dodge County collision | KRVN Radio

Authorities say 18-year-old died in Dodge County collision

BY Associated Press | September 1, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities say 18-year-old died in Dodge County collision

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an 18-year-old driver has died in the collision of two pickup trucks on a rural road in Dodge County.

Deputies were dispatched a little before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to the scene about 31/2 miles east of Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says dust raised from traffic contributed to the collision of the northbound and southbound pickups.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jason Bechtel died at the scene. He lived in Fremont. The other driver was taken to a Fremont hospital. She’s been identified as a Fremont resident, 59-year-old Becky Crone.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments