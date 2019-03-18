Authorities say 2 fatally injured in Saline County collision

WESTERN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two people were fatally injured when two pickup trucks collided on a state highway in southeast Nebraska.

The collision occurred a little after 4 p.m. Sunday on Nebraska Highway 15, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Western. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound pickup was pulling a trailer when it collided with the southbound pickup.

One person in each truck died _ one at the scene and one later after a hospital. Two other people in the southbound pickup and one in the northbound pickup were injured.

The names of those involved haven’t been release. The collision is being investigated.