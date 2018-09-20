class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336298 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 20, 2018
Authorities say 2 people died after Adams County collision

Hastings, Neb. — Authorities say two people have died after a collision in south-central Nebraska’s Adams County.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, south of Hastings. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Parker Short collided at an intersection with a northbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Isaiah Zapata. They and one of Zapata’s passengers were hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says two other passengers in Zapata’s vehicle died at a Grand Island hospital: Jessica Guerrero, of Lexington, and Jose Martinez, of Grand Island. Both were 19 years old.
The collision is being investigated. The sheriff’s office says witnesses report that Short ran a stop sign.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
