Authorities say 4 teenagers killed in crash near Omaha

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. – Authorities say four teenagers died after the car they were in crashed off a rural road in a suburban Omaha county.

The crash occurred around 11:10 p.m. Monday, just over 3 miles west of Springfield. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound car ran off the roadway, struck the end of a guardrail and ended up in a ravine.

The sheriff’s office says the car was in flames when deputies arrived. One of the five people in the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns. The other four were pronounced dead at the scene. All of them are believed to have been 15 or 16 years old.

The victims’ names and other details about the crash haven’t been released.