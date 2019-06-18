class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391055 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities say 4 teenagers killed in crash near Omaha | KRVN Radio

Authorities say 4 teenagers killed in crash near Omaha

BY AP | June 18, 2019
Home News Regional News
Authorities say 4 teenagers killed in crash near Omaha

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. – Authorities say four teenagers died after the car they were in crashed off a rural road in a suburban Omaha county.

The crash occurred around 11:10 p.m. Monday, just over 3 miles west of Springfield. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound car ran off the roadway, struck the end of a guardrail and ended up in a ravine.

The sheriff’s office says the car was in flames when deputies arrived. One of the five people in the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns. The other four were pronounced dead at the scene. All of them are believed to have been 15 or 16 years old.

The victims’ names and other details about the crash haven’t been released.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments