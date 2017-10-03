class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263513 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities say body of missing Atkinson motorcyclist found | KRVN Radio

Authorities say body of missing Atkinson motorcyclist found

BY Associated Press | October 3, 2017
ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have found the body of a missing Atkinson man at the site of a motorcycle crash.

Officials say the crash site was discovered Friday about 6 miles south of Atkinson by a person moving cattle. Authorities identified the body as that of 69-year-old Warren Wondercheck, who’d been reported missing Aug. 23.

Authorities say the motorcycle had been northbound on Nebraska Highway 11 when it ran off the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree.

An autopsy has been ordered.

