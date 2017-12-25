Authorities say driver attempting U-turn killed in crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280234 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 25, 2017
WOODRUFF, Kan. (AP) _ Authorities say an Iowa woman died after a collision in northern Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday east of Woodruff on U.S. Highway 183, just south of the Nebraska state line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jolene Nikl was driving east and had pulled to the right to do a U-turn when her car was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound semitrailer.

The patrol says Nikl died at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to a hospital. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

 

 

 

 

