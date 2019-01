Uehling, Neb. — Authorities say firefighters found the body of an 83-year-old man while fighting a house blaze in the Dodge County town of Uehling.

Almost 50 firefighters from Uehling and nearby communities responded after the fire was reported late Sunday night at the two-story home.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. An autopsy was ordered.

Fire officials say the fire cause was electrical.