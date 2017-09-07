Authorities say man shot wife at police station parking lot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.

South Sioux City police say 41-year-old Beisheng Chen, of South Sioux City, has been charged with murder and two related crimes in the slaying of 33-year-old Mei Huang. Police say she died in a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital less than three hours after she was shot Wednesday morning in the east lot at the South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center.

Beisheng Chen was found in the area and taken into custody. Online court records don’t yet list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.