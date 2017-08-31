Authorities say minivan driver died in collision with semi

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256963 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 31, 2017
CRETE, Neb. – Authorities say a driver died after a collision with a semitrailer in southeast Nebraska.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 33, about 5 miles east-northeast of Crete. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the minivan turned into oncoming traffic and collided with the truck.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was treated there for minor injuries.

The names of those involved and other details about the collision haven’t been released.

