Authorities say woman injured in Lexington house fire

BY Associated Press | September 14, 2017
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after a fire that damaged a home in Lexington.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the home.

Police Capt. Paul Schwarz says a man who is a partial amputee was rescued by first responders who entered through the back of the home. He was not injured. The woman ran out the front door to safety but received minor injuries. She was taken to Lexington Regional Health Center.

The two people’s names haven’t been released.

Fire officials suspect the fire was ignited by smoking materials on the front porch.

