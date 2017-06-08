Authorities seize $1.5 million worth of meth on I-80

LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 at mile marker 395.

During the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed that the occupants were involved in criminal activity. Consent to search the vehicle was granted. During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area. The investigation revealed the methamphetamine was destined for Omaha. LSO was later assisted by Homeland Security, DEA and OPD in Omaha. Several additional persons were apprehended in Omaha connected with this case. Over $112,000 in drug currency was seized at several locations in Omaha. The investigation is ongoing.

Effective partnerships and information sharing are essential to effectively combat this epidemic. LSO intercepted 30 lbs of methamphetamine in April pursuant to a traffic stop on I-80. LSO has intercepted 65LBS of methamphetamine destined for Omaha, NE in the past two months, resulting in the arrest of 8 persons and the seizure of nearly $200,000 in drug currency. The street value of the 35 lbs of methamphetamine is estimated at $1.5 million dollars. The 30 lbs of meth seized in April had an estimated street value of $1.3 million dollars.