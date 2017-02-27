Authorities seize nearly $750K worth of cocaine on I-80

LINCOLN – A California man is in jail after a police seized over 50 pounds of cocaine from the big rig he was driving. On Saturday, at approximately 5:30 .pm, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an eastbound red 2006 Volvo semi-trailer truck for numerous traffic violations on Interstate 80 near mile marker 396. During the traffic stop, a sheriff’s canine alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the truck. Deputies searched the truck and discovered approximately 55 pounds of cocaine. The cocaine has an approximate street value of $750,000. The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Gustavo Zamora of San Gabriel, California, was lodged in jail for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.