Authority won’t disclose bidders for convention center name

Omaha, Neb. — The group that operates the city-owned convention center and arena in Omaha is refusing to disclose what companies bid for the naming rights that were won by CHI Health.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority has told the newspaper that the authority isn’t subject to Nebraska public records laws.

The authority also says the information sought by the World-Herald’s public records request would fall under exemptions covering trade secrets even if the authority were required to follow the records laws.

CHI Health acquired the naming rights in a 20-year deal will cost CHI Health almost $24 million. The facility opened in 2003 as the Qwest Center and was renamed CenturyLink Center in 2011 after CenturyLink acquired Qwest.

The facility will be called CHI Health Center Omaha starting Sept. 1.