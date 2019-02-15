Grand Island, Neb. — Effective immediately, the Grand Island Police Department will be accepting registration forms for a newly implemented Autism & Developmental Disabilities registration program. Officer Michael Belleci, with help from Officer Michelle Anderson, identified a need in the community for first responders to be able to quickly recognize a vehicle or residence where they may encounter someone with Autism or Developmental Disabilities where special considerations may be necessary. The police department is asking members of the public who have family members with Autism or Developmental Disabilities, and are interested in registering their vehicle or residence, to complete the form and turn it in to the police department. The registration will help provide police, fire, and emergency services with information they can use to better understand the environment they are approaching.

Registration forms can be obtained at the police department or on the City of Grand Island Police Department webpage under the Crime Prevention button. Completed forms should be turned in to the Grand Island Police Department at which time free window stickers can be collected to be placed on a vehicle or front door of the residence listed on the form. This will give officers, fire fighters, and emergency services a quick visual recognition that they may come in contact with someone with Autism or a Developmental Disability.