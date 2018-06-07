class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315899 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 7, 2018
Automated shuttle expected to arrive soon for Lincoln test
Courtesy/AP. French start-up Navya presents its new driver-less shuttle vehicle during a press conference, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

LINCOLN, Neb. – An automated shuttle is expected to arrive soon to carry people around Lincoln’s Haymarket area.

The Navya shuttle _ a loaner _ will be in the city through early August, part of a study on using the technology downtown in the future.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the general public will be able to take rides in the Haymarket after initial testing at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Lincoln is able to test the shuttle because of a $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Lincoln was chosen earlier this year as one of 35 Champion Cities by Bloomberg as finalists in the 2018 Mayors Challenge. The nationwide competition encourages city leaders to develop bold ideas in meeting challenges.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
