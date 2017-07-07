class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246406 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Autopsy out on man who died in altercation with Omaha police | KRVN Radio

Autopsy out on man who died in altercation with Omaha police

BY Associated Press | July 7, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An autopsy report says an Oklahoma man who was beaten and shocked a dozen times with a stun gun in an altercation with Omaha police suffered “sudden death associated with excited delirium.”

The report, released Thursday, says the death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels was also associated with physical struggle, restraint and use of a stun gun.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says that report stops short of determining those actions caused Bearheels’ death.

Police have said Bearheels, who has a history of mental illness, was acting erratically and fought officers’ efforts to take him into custody on June 5. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Omaha’s police chief has recommended two officers, Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty, be fired for violated department policy in their treatment of Bearheels.

