Baby boy born in back of ambulance on Nebraska’s I-80

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ This baby wasn’t waiting on traffic.

Television station KSNB reports that Kearney paramedics delivered a baby in the back of an ambulance Thursday morning along Interstate 80 after receiving a frantic call from the mother and her family who were trying to get to a Kearney hospital.

Ashley Nehls, of Holdrege, had been scheduled for induced labor on Friday, but when into labor Thursday morning. She and her family were in a van for the 30-mile trip to Kearney when Nehls’ water broke. The family called 911, and an ambulance met them on the interstate.

Eight-pound, nine-ounce Zane was born in the ambulance a few minutes later. Mother and son are reported to be in good health.