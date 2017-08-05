Back-to-school shoppers enjoy Iowa sales tax holiday<

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Those looking to pick up some back-to-school bargains can shop tax-free in Iowa this weekend.

Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday kicked off Friday and wraps up Saturday. The tax holiday does not include Sunday.

The Iowa holiday allows back-to-school shoppers to buy select clothing and footwear priced at less than $100 without paying state sales tax or local option taxes. The two days are usually among the best of the year for Iowa retailers.

Retailers say the event draws thousands of people from Nebraska to the state for back-to-school shopping, too. Nebraska is one of 34 states that doesn’t have a sales tax holiday.