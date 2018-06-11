Backers optimistic Medicaid plan will make Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Organizers of a petition drive to expand Medicaid in Nebraska say they are making progress toward placing the issue on the November general election ballot, thanks in part to a national group that successfully championed a similar effort in Maine last year.

Insure the Good Life campaign manager Meg Mandy says her group has passed the minimum signature threshold in Douglas and Lancaster counties and is sending volunteers into rural areas.

Organizers need about 85,000 signatures by July 5 to qualify. They must also gather signatures from at least 5 percent of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Mandy says she’s confident the issue will qualify for the ballot. The group has received most of its donations from the Washington-based Fairness Project, which specializes in ballot measures.