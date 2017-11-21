Bank Robbery Suspect Apprehended

OMAHA, NE – On the afternoon of November 20, 2017, The Omaha Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force arrested a man who is a suspect in a series of bank robberies including three located inside Hy-Vee stores in the Omaha area.

Wayne Rolling, 23, was apprehended by the Omaha Police Department at 72nd and Dodge St during a traffic stop. Rolling is currently being held at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. More information will be released as it becomes available.

“We are grateful for the exceptional work of our partners at Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force that helped in the apprehension of this suspect” FBI Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse

stated.

The FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners including the Omaha Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, The Pottawattamie County Sherriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Papillion Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Ralston Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, and La Vista Police Department.