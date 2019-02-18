BB gun vandalism

Grand Island, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department is trying to identify who is responsible for dozens of incidents of vandalism since the last week in January. The incidents involve a BB or pellet gun being used to shoot out car windows and damage body panels. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering says they have reason to believe the suspects are shooting from a vehicle….

“We have a minimum of 53 counts of vandalism that have been reported to us since late January. That number is going up as we speak…I know we have folks out taking more reports right now. Those vandalisms are someone taking a BB or pellet gun and they’re shooting out car windows or hitting car panels from the roadway.”

Captain Duering says if anyone has information about possible suspects, or video evidence that may be of use, please contact the Grand Island Police Department non-emergency number at 308-385-5400. He says he doesn’t have a total estimate of the damage, but with the replacement of a car window averaging about $200-$300 per window…and the cost of a body panel between 600-$1,000…the amount of damage could be in the “tens of thousands” of dollars.

Several reports of vandalism have been made from the area of Grand Island Senior High, with many of the reports coming from the north-central and northeast parts of the city.