BBB Scam Alert: Papillion Woman Loses $2,000 in Facebook Messenger Scheme

Nebraska — The Better Business Burea is warning that if you are on Facebook, watch out for scams using Messenger. A woman from Papillion, Nebraska recently reported to BBB Scam Tracker that she lost $2,000 after receiving a Facebook message from a scammer who had hacked into her cousin’s account. The message, which she believed was from her cousin, said she had received money through Lions Club International.

After being urged by her “cousin”, also through Messenger, she applied for the grant. She was told that she would receive the money after purchasing four $500 Amazon gift cards at a Walgreens and sending the “Lions Club agent” pictures of the cards.

She followed the instructions and then was told by the “agent” that the cards had not been activated. After returning to the store, she was informed by the manager that they had been activated, and she had been scammed. A Better Business Bureau official says this is a common scam making the rounds.

The official says scammers will ‘hack’ or replicate a user’s account, then send messages to everyone on that person’s Facebook friend list. This increases the chances that someone will fall for the scam, because the message came from someone they thought they knew.”

Facebook is a BBB Accredited Business. Learn more about avoiding scams on Facebook at facebook.com/help/1674717642789671.

If you or someone you know has been scammed, you can report the scam at BBB Scam Tracker to help alert and protect others.

