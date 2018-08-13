BCSO attempting to locate inmate released before transfer

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with any information leading to the location of Roger G. Trew. Trew was released from custody of the Buffalo County Jail after time served on local charges. But, Buffalo County Jail staff failed to place a hold on Trew for his domestic violence related charges in Kearney County Court and was subsequently released. Those charges include Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Terroristic Threats.

Trew is a 33-year-old white male with blond hair and blue eyes, 5’9″ and 165 pounds.

Trew has previously reported addresses in Minden and Naponee. No vehicles associated with him are known at this time. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Trew should be considered dangerous. Anyone who has seen Trew or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or your local law enforcement.