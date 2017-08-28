Be mindful of safety as hunting seasons open

LINCOLN, Neb. – With several hunting seasons opening in September, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters to be safe in the field.

Nebraska’s archery season for deer, and small game seasons for rabbits, doves, snipe, rail and grouse open Sept. 1. Teal season opens Sept. 2 and fall turkey season begins Sept. 15.

Follows these suggestions to help make a hunting trip safer:

— Always tell someone where you are going to hunt and when you expect to be back.

— Never draw and point a bow or crossbow and never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot.

— Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

— Always be sure of your target and what is beyond it; never shoot at sounds our shadows.

— Never touch the trigger of a firearm or release an arrow from a bow or crossbow until you are sure of your target and ready to shoot; once released, you cannot take back the shot.

— Use a fall arrest system if hunting from a tree stand.

— Wearing hunter orange is strongly encouraged; in some cases, it is required.

For more information about hunting safety or the Nebraska Hunter Education Program, visit HuntSafeNebraska.org.