(Video) Be safe in accidents involving utility poles

Lexington, Ne. — It’s that time of year when winter driving conditions can place a motorist in a serious situation if they strike a power pole and dislodge a power line. Dawson Public Power District Communications Specialist Chelsea Gengenbach encourages drivers to observe safety rules…

“If your vehicle hits a power pole and the power lines are on your car — please stay in the vehicle. Most of the time that is your safest option. Stay in your vehicle…call 9-1-1 for help and tell anyone that is trying to approach the vehicle to stay back at least 50 feet.”

Also, don’t touch the car’s frame inside the vehicle. Gengenbach says as long as you’re in the car, you’re like a bird on a wire and are safe.

What if the vehicle catches fire? Gengenbach offers information on what to do…

Dawson Public Power District advice: Stay in the car – If a car hits a power pole, or otherwise brings a power line down, drivers and passengers should stay in the vehicle and call 911 for help. In most cases, this is the safest option. Those inside the car are much like a bird on a wire. Electricity from power lines in contact with a vehicle travels around the outside of the car’s metal shell, through the tires and into the ground. The electricity will take any and every path to the ground. By avoiding the ground, those in the vehicle will remain safe. Warn others to stay at least 50 feet away.

Do not attempt to leave the vehicle unless there is imminent danger of a fire.

For more information: http://dawsonpower.com/