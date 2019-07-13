Be wary of limited access at recreation, wildlife areas

LINCOLN, Neb. – Access at many state recreation and wildlife management areas may be limited or restricted because of high water after recent heavy rains in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds people not to drive through flood water. High water can sweep vehicles away and hide underwater hazards.

Game and Parks also reminds boaters of the potential hazard from floating debris that may become dislodged during high water level events at reservoirs.

The only usable boat ramp at Medicine Creek is the Trail 4 boat ramp. Trail 1 and Trail 3 ramps will be closed until further notice. Camping pad sites 24-25 and 48-62 are closed until further notice.

The rains in south-central Nebraska have forced the temporary closure of some state recreation areas (SRA) as some roads and campgrounds are underwater. The entrance roads to Sandy Channel and Union Pacific SRAs are inaccessible. The boat dock is underwater at Gallagher Canyon SRA, but most of the campsites are usable.

For at list of wildlife and recreation areas impacted by flooding and high water, visit outdoornebraska.gov/weatherclosures/.