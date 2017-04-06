Beatrice approves plans to allow housing development in city

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ The Beatrice City Council has approved a measure to pave the way for the construction of new housing.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that the council on Monday approved the demolition of the old Beatrice Community Hospital.

Excel Development Group plans to build 10 ranch-style homes where the southern third of the old hospital and its parking lot currently stand. A subsidiary of Excel also plans to build eight duplex units that will be managed senior homes on the same property.

The city estimates the demolition will cost about $1 million, with about $250,000 of that used for asbestos removal. Because the property is a part of a redevelopment area, Excel and its subsidiary can apply for state tax credits and loans to be used for the demolition.