BY Associated Press | September 24, 2017
Beatrice city councilman on bike in Lincoln hit by car

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Beatrice city councilman is recovering after being mowed down in Lincoln by a hit-and-run driver while he was biking.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Joe Billesbach was riding his bike Thursday night with a group of cyclists in Lincoln. Witnesses say Billesbach and the others were stopped at a traffic light, and Billesbach was the first to proceed through the intersection when the light turned green. He was then hit by a car that ran a red light. The car didn’t stop.

Billesbach was taken to a hospital with broken ribs, a broken leg and multiple cuts and bruises.

Police later arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving, leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving under suspension.

