Beatrice group looks to make Big Blue River more accessible

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ A Beatrice group is looking to make the Big Blue River accessible to all residents by building a handicapped-accessible area in Chautauqua Park.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports the area would include wheelchair-accessible fishing platforms, a path to the water with hand rails, and a kayak and canoe launch slide.

Big Blue River Access is trying to raise $15,000 to hire an engineer to develop plans the city can review and approve.

Steve Tart of Big Blue River Access says the area would make it easy for anyone to fish along the river. He says it can be nearly impossible for people in wheelchairs to access the river.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the city is interested in the project and will work to help the group.

The group is scheduled to host a fundraiser March 25.