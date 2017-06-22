class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243708 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Beatrice man accused of punching infant, toddler, their mom | KRVN Radio

Beatrice man accused of punching infant, toddler, their mom

BY Associated Press | June 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
Beatrice man accused of punching infant, toddler, their mom

BEATRICE, Neb. – Authorities have charged a Beatrice man accused of punching an infant, a toddler and their mom.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that 25-year-old Zachary Bond is charged with felony child abuse, terroristic threats and domestic assault. Gage County Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday.

A court document says the woman told investigators that Bond exploded in anger Sunday as he complained about his life, causing the 1-year-old to cry. She says Bond shook the girl and punched her. The woman says he then punched her repeatedly.

She says Bond erupted again a couple hours later, causing the 3-year-old to cry. She says Bond spanked the boy and held a pillow over his face until she intervened.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments