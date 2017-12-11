class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277405 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Beatrice schools pick Ord superintendent to lead district | KRVN Radio

Beatrice schools pick Ord superintendent to lead district

BY Associated Press | December 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Beatrice schools pick Ord superintendent to lead district
Courtesy/Beatrice Public Schools.

BEATRICE, Neb. – The Beatrice school board wants to hire Ord’s superintendent to lead its district.

KWBE radio reports that the Beatrice board on Saturday offered the job to Jason Alexander.

Initially, the Beatrice board deadlocked on three votes, and had trouble deciding between Alexander and an internal candidate.

But the board ultimately chose Alexander because of his background in budgeting and his experience as a superintendent.

Alexander will replace Pat Nauroth when he retires next summer.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments