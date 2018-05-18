Beaver City fugitive arrested after foot pursuit

A person wanted on a Furnas County arrest warrant fled from a deputy in Beaver City Thursday morning but, was captured after entering a residence. Sheriff Kurt Kapperman says at occurred around 11:00am as a deputy exited a vehicle to apprehend the suspect identified as 19-year-old Gregg Klein of Beaver City.

Klein then ran into a house to elude capture. Kapperman says Klein was not authorized nor did he have permission to be on the property or inside the residence. Klein was taken into custody on the back porch of the residence. Once taken into custody it was learned that there were two juveniles and their mother inside the residence that were extremely shaken up.

Klein was transported to the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and jailed on warrants for driving under suspension, 2nd degree forgery and other charges out of Lancaster and Phelps counties. He was also being held on new Furnas County charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.