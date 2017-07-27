class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250329 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp set for Aug. 11-13 near Kearney | KRVN Radio

Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp set for Aug. 11-13 near Kearney

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | July 27, 2017
Home News Regional News
Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp set for Aug. 11-13 near Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. – Learn basic lifelong outdoor skills as a family at the Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp on Aug. 11-13 at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area near Kearney.

This workshop is designed for families that are new or novices to outdoor skills and camping. Participants will learn skills such as fishing, camping, outdoor cooking, kayaking, archery, hunting and hiking. They also will learn about nature, wildlife, aquatic life and stargazing. Tents will be provided for those who have none.

To register or get more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/BOF or contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments