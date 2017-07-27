Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp set for Aug. 11-13 near Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. – Learn basic lifelong outdoor skills as a family at the Becoming an Outdoors-Family Camp on Aug. 11-13 at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area near Kearney.

This workshop is designed for families that are new or novices to outdoor skills and camping. Participants will learn skills such as fishing, camping, outdoor cooking, kayaking, archery, hunting and hiking. They also will learn about nature, wildlife, aquatic life and stargazing. Tents will be provided for those who have none.

To register or get more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/BOF or contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov.