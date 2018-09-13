Bellevue woman accused of hurting baby sees charges dropped

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ Sarpy County prosecutors have dropped charges against a Bellevue woman accused of throwing her 11-month-old son against a wall.

Television station KETV reports that felony child abuse charges against 29-year-old April Renshaw were dismissed this week after prosecutors said a key witness in the case had died.

Bellevue police were called to April Renshaw’s apartment the night of Feb. 20 after someone reported she might hurt herself and that her two children were in her care.

Police say Renshaw was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and the 11-month-old was taken to another Omaha hospital with significant bruising on his head and face. Police say the baby also had various small-burn injuries on his body believed to have been caused by Renshaw.