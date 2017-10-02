BELMONT SAUSAGE CO. RECALLS SMOKED TURKEY DRUMSTICK PRODUCTS

WASHINGTON – Belmont Sausage Co., an Elk Grove Village, Ill. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of smoked turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked turkey drumstick items were produced from September 27, 2015 through September 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

25- to 29-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20144.

20- to 24-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 20 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20148.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-21309” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an institutional location in Michigan that further distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while performing routine label verification checks.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.