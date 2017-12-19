class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279218 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Berggren Architects Chosen for York Courthouse Addition

Berggren Architects Chosen for York Courthouse Addition

BY Luke Fochtman | December 19, 2017
Berggren Architects Chosen for York Courthouse Addition
Courtesy/Berggren Architects

YORK, Neb. – The York County Board of Commissioners have chosen an architect for their future courthouse addition.

Berggren Architects of Lincoln, was chosen by the Board over two other architect companies, to design, contract and preconstruct the addition. The Board and Berggren Architects will now take time to discuss and plan for the new addition. At the February 13, 2018, York County Commissioner’s meeting, Berggren associates will present a conceptual design to the Board.

Berggren Architects has an impressive portfolio which includes: the restoration of the Fillmore County Courthouse, the Hamilton County Courthouse, the Gage County Courthouse, and the construction of a Veteran’s Memorial within the Saline County Courthouse.

