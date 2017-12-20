Bertrand Man Killed On I-80

DARR – A 2018 Kenworth carrying a load of liquid animal feed went into the ditch, rolled, the driver, 36 year old Jeremiah Ford was ejected and killed.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a witness and evidence on scene says it drifted off of the roadway into the north ditch. Ford over-corrected in an attempt to bring it back onto the roadway. The liquid feed in the tank trailer shifted and the tractor and trailer went into a rollover. Seat belts were not in use. Driver distraction is believed to be the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Cozad and Lexington Fire and Rescue crews assisted at the scene.