class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279628 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Bertrand Man Killed On I-80 | KRVN Radio

Bertrand Man Killed On I-80

BY Scott Foster | December 20, 2017
Home News Regional News
Bertrand Man Killed On I-80
Truck accident near mile marker 230 on I-80.

DARR – A 2018 Kenworth carrying a load of liquid animal feed went into the ditch, rolled, the driver, 36 year old Jeremiah Ford was ejected and killed.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a witness and evidence on scene says it drifted off of the roadway into the north ditch. Ford over-corrected in an attempt to bring it back onto the roadway. The liquid feed in the tank trailer shifted and the tractor and trailer went into a rollover. Seat belts were not in use. Driver distraction is believed to be the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Cozad and Lexington Fire and Rescue crews assisted at the scene.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments