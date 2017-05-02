Bidding ends this week on NPCC Foundation Auction House

It’s not too late to bid on the North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House, but time is running out. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. (CDT) on Friday.

The home is open to the public for tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until then, or by appointment. Tours can be scheduled in person through the North Campus Welcome Center, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte, or by calling 535-3601.

The house will be sold through an online process at www.mpcc.edu. Bidders must use an official form (available on the website, at the college’s business office, inside the welcome centers on both North Platte campuses and/or inside the house) and may submit their offer via scan, fax, USPS or in person.

Upon their initial submission, they will receive a bidder’s number, and their submission will be date-stamped.

The minimum opening bid will start at $100,000. The current high bid and accompanying bidder’s number will be listed on the website.

This year’s 1,736-square-foot auction house includes three-bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and dining areas, a spacious kitchen and a laundry/mud room.

“The design and finish is nearly identical to the 2016 auction house, which was extremely popular,” said Roger Fattig, building construction instructor. “The exterior is designed for curb appeal with an interesting roofline and rock accents on the front, as well as high, arched windows on both the front and back of the home.”

The entire house was constructed according to energy-efficient building practices, and the triple pane windows are an example of that. The windows, from the Pella Designer Series, come with the option of adding easy-to-change blinds between the glass.

Features in the kitchen include a large island, French doors and Rustic Alder cabinets with a Fruitwood stain, lights underneath and quartz countertops.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a tray ceiling and dimming lights, while the master bathroom includes a walk-in, ceramic tile shower.

One of the guest bedrooms is equipped with two bi-fold door closets, and the guest bathroom sports a double vanity. All rooms have hardwood floors, with the exception of the bedrooms, which are carpeted.

Because the house is designed to be set on a basement, it has space for a large stairway. The Diamond Kote siding on the outside of the home comes with a 50-year warranty.

Proceeds from the sale of the home will go toward scholarships for students in the college’s Building Construction, Electrical and Heating Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) Technology programs. They’re the ones who built the house – an ongoing tradition since 1971.

More information about the home is available at www.mpcc.edu.