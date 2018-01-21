Big Game Society to auction elk tag April 12

LINCOLN, Neb. – A bull elk tag will be auctioned off by the Nebraska Big Game Society (NBGS) on Thursday, April 12 in Lincoln. The event will be held at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
Those who wish to bid but cannot attend may call in their bids for free. Call-in bidders must first notify the NBGS by 5 p.m. on April 5 at 402-430-9191 or via email at NBGS11@gmail.com.
Only residents are eligible for the tag, which will be auctioned at 7:10 p.m. The high bidder will receive a bull elk tag valid in any elk management unit during a 2018 open bull elk season using any legal weapons for that season.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the elk tag auction will be used by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the preservation of elk herds and hunting opportunities in the state.
Tickets for the banquet are $60 each or $500 for a table of eight. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m.Contact Jon Thomas at 402-430-9191 or email: NBGS11@gmail.com.