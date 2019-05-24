Big Iron’s Friday’s In The Field *AUDIO/VIDEO*

This year we travel to Minden Nebraska to follow a seed corn field on the Olson family Farm. The Olson family has farmed the same land for over a century and Stephen is using the latest in cover crops and soil testing to properly manage his soil health and fertility. Stephen is also looking towards the future and bringing the next generation back to the family farm.

Catch the podcast here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/big-irons-fridays-in-the-field-6792.html

Click below to watch this week’s Friday in the Field video.