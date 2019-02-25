Big Jackpots Available in Tuesday Mega Millions and Wednesday Powerball Drawings; Please Play Responsibly

Lincoln, NE – February 25, 2019 – Two big jackpots are up for grabs in this week’s Powerball® and Mega Millions® drawings. Because of these high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner have grown the estimated Powerball jackpot to its highest level since December 2018. The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $10 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 17 consecutive drawings since December 29 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, February 27 drawing to $322 million or $196.1 million with the cash option selected.

This jackpot run has produced one large Nebraska Powerball prize. A $150,000 Powerball Power Play winning ticket for the January 19 drawing was sold at Cubby’s, 13821 Guildford Street in Waverly. This ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number, but because it was purchased with the $1 Power Play option, the regular $50,000 prize was multiplied by the 3X Power Play multiplier for $150,000. This prize has not been claimed to date.

Mega Millions has also seen its jackpot grow over the last few months. There have been 15 drawings since January 4 without a jackpot winner, growing the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 26 drawing to $245 million or $148.3 million with the cash option selected.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one winner in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, please call the Nebraska Problem Gambling Help Line toll free at 833-BETOVER (238-6837).