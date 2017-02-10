Big Progress Visible for Aksamit Energy Development’s Saline County Wind Farm Projects

(MILLIGAN, NE) – Significant progress is being made on the construction of the Saline County wind projects known as Milligan 1 and Milligan 3 that are being built by Aksamit Energy Development, LLC. Construction cranes entered the area three weeks ago to help with building the improved substation necessary to accommodate the wind project.

“Everything is proceeding right on schedule with our projects in Saline County,” said Jason Edwards, Vice President of Aksamit Energy Development (AED). “Construction has begun on the substation improvements which must be completed before we can connect our project. We want that done first so it’s ready to go when our turbines start spinning,” Edwards said.

Last October AED started its GEO-Tech soil boring and began siting where the turbines will be located. AED bored holes 50-feet deep and that soil is being tested. It takes a few months to complete the testing in a laboratory and assess all of the information into a final report. That report is about to be released.

“Assessment and redesigning of some local roadways that are necessary to bring in the trucks hauling the turbine parts has already started, as well as the underground laying of cables. The engineering work to tie the turbines together has been started. The foundations of the turbines, substations, and our operation and maintenance building are being done. The engineering is about 30% complete at this point, which is very positive that it’s moving that fast. We plan on obtaining our building permits by the end of March. The work that has been done – or in the progress of being completed – is about $1.5 million worth of work,” Edwards said.