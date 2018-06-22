Big Weekend for Cozad Arts

COZAD – This small town in Central Nebraska is quickly becoming known for it’s art. This weekend, Cozad showcases that interest with the Robert Henri Museum Third Annual Arts Festival followed by a preview of an opera that is based on the origins of the town on Sunday.

In its third year, the arts festival at the Henri Museum will also spill over into the 100th Meridian Museum next door. Food will be served and there will be live music and artists from 10-4 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mari Sandoz’ book “Son of a Gamblin’ Man” comes alive, at least partly, on stage. Members of the Glenn Korff School of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be presenting some scenes from the opera by Tyler Goodrich White and Laura White. This 1960 novel by Sandoz is the story of the founding of Cozad. The White’s are professors at UNL. “Scenes from The Gambler’s Son,” will be presented at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church.