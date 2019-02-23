class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367928 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Bighorn sheep captured, tagged in Nebraska Panhandle | KRVN Radio

Bighorn sheep captured, tagged in Nebraska Panhandle

BY Associated Press/Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | February 23, 2019
Courtesy/The helicopter crew delivers four ewes for processing. (Nebraskaland/Justin Haag)

Chadron, Neb. — Nearly 50 bighorn sheep in the Nebraska Panhandle have been outfitted with new tracking devices to help wildlife officials monitor their health and combat diseases.

Courtesy/Jason Clark, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff, places a tracking collar on a ewe. (Nebraskaland/Justin Haag)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says helicopter crews captured the sheep, gave them vaccinations and equipped the animals with tracking collars and ear tags. Several ewes also received vaginal implant transmitters to help study lamb mortality.

Courtesy/The team processes bighorn sheep in the Wildcat Hills near McGrew. (Nebraskaland/Justin Haag)

Twenty-two sheep were tagged in the Wildcat near McGrew and 26 at three locations in the Pine Ridge near Chadron and Crawford. Seven chronically ill ewes also were taken to South Dakota State University for additional study.

About 50 people helped with the process, including commission staff and those with South Dakota State University, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, the Lincoln Zoo, private veterinarians and the Alliance Animal Clinic.

Courtesy/The helicopter crew closes in on a pair of ewes in the Wildcat Hills. (Nebraskaland/Justin Haag)
