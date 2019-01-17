Bill Boyer selected to take the reins of KNEB in Scottsbluff

Nebraska Rural Radio Association General Manager Craig Larson announced Thursday that Bill Boyer has been named Station Manager at KNEB.

For the past seven years, Boyer has been Operations Director at KNEB. In 2014, he became the morning show host, along with Nik Chizek, on 94.1 The Brand. He also does a daily weather forecast on KNEB.tv. Boyer succeeds veteran broadcaster Chuck Schwartz who retired as Station Manager but remains with KNEB as a part-time Sales rep.

“I’ve worked closely with Bill for several years,” Larson said. “He’s energetic and creative and will do a great job for KNEB. I also want to thank Chuck for his service. Chuck has been in radio for almost 50 years and has earned the opportunity to take a step back and slow down a bit.”

“I’m very excited to help lead the great group of professionals at KNEB,” Boyer said. “Being part of KNEB and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association is truly a blessing. I’m looking forward to working with the great management team we have in place across the company.”

Boyer was born in Mullen, with his family later moving to Bridgeport before starting his radio career as a teenager at KCOW in Alliance.

As graduate of the University of Nebraska- Kearney with a degree in Journalism, Boyer spent several years in central Nebraska. He started working at KGFW and KRNY in Kearney in 1997, and in 2005, he was promoted to Operations Manager for NRG Media, overseeing the Kearney and Holdrege Markets.

In 2008, he moved back to the Panhandle to become City Administrator in Bridgeport. Boyer returned to broadcasting in 2011, becoming the Operations Manager at KNEB. In addition to helping launch KNEB.tv in 2015, he was instrumental in putting KNEB’s newest station, 101.7 The Trail, on the air last July.

Boyer says one of the biggest challenges he has seen, nationally and at KNEB, is continually looking for ways to ‘reinvent’ the industry. “We try to do everything we can to be on the cutting edge of some of the technology,” says Boyer. “Those are some things I think we have to be very cognizant of. The way people consume media changes, sometimes it feels like almost daily, but it certainly changes rapidly and that’s something we have to watch.”

Boyer and his wife Reagan have a son, Seth