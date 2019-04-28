Bill Moos, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Director of Athletics, Joins Other Notable Americans in Homestead Legacy Banner Series

Beatrice, Neb. — Bill Moos, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Director of Athletics, is making history with the likes of Pulitzer Prize writer Willa Cather, aviator Charles Lindbergh and former Nebraska Football Coach Tom Osborne.

Moos, a descendant of Cherry County, Nebraska, homesteaders, is now featured on a Homestead Legacy Banner at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center, along with such notables as Cather, Lindbergh, Osborne, singer Jewel Kilcher and scientist and inventor George Washington Carver.

The Homestead Legacy Program, which was established through the help and support of the Gage County Foundation nearly 20 years ago, highlights notable Americans and their connection to America’s epic homestead story.

“We are honored to have Athletic Director Moos as a participant in the Homestead Legacy Program,” Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler said. “His participation is helping us to bring the history of homesteading alive and to make the story of homesteading relevant to today’s global citizens.”

The Bill Moos Legacy Banner was unveiled during a recent event hosted by the Friends of Homestead. During the unveiling ceremony, Moos shared stories tied to his Nebraska homestead history.

Moos family traces its roots through eastern Montana, Nebraska and Washington State. His great-grandfather homesteaded in Cherry County on a quarter section of land. Moos grew up on a ranch in Washington State.

The Moos Homestead Legacy Banner can be seen at the Homestead National Monument of America Education Center, located four miles west and north of Beatrice along Nebraska Highway 4.

Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska and 45 miles south of Lincoln.